Up to 5,000 Toronto residents expected to go without power into the day

Up to 5,000 Toronto residents are without power Tuesday morning as crews work to complete “complicated” repairs.

Power was lost in the city's Midtown neighbourhood at approximately 9 p.m. Monday night between the boundaries Glencairn Ave. south to St. Clair Ave. East, and Avenue Rd. east to Mount Pleasant Rd., Toronto Hydro said in a Tweet.

Outage Map, Toronto Hydro, Feb. 14, 2023.

On Tuesday morning, Toronto Hydro provided an update to customers stating the needed repairs were “complicated” and that they should expect power to be restored by noon.

“Crews made progress overnight and remain on site making repairs to damaged underground equipment,” it said.

“While crews are working as quickly & safely as possible, the repairs are complicated & take time to complete. As a result, customers should expect to be without power into today."