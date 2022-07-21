Up to 1,000 Hells Angels are gathering in Toronto today

Up to 1,000 Hells Angels are gathering in Toronto today

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How much money does it take to raise a child in Canada?

With inflation skyrocketing in Canada, many couples planning to have children may be wondering if they can still afford to. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares his advice on what to consider when determining whether or not you can afford to raise a child in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton