Up to 1,000 Hells Angels are gathering in Toronto today
A large procession of up to 1,000 Hells Angels members is set to roll through Toronto's east end for a memorial ride Thursday morning.
Toronto police said Wednesday they were made aware of an "unsanctioned event" being held by the motorcycle club today, with a large group of 800 to 1,000 motorcyclists participating in a procession starting in Newmarket and ending in Toronto.
The ride is in honour of long-time Toronto Hells Angels member, Donny Peterson, who died at 74 of natural causes.
"They're going to be heading from Newmarket over to Highway 404 travelling southbound into Toronto. We expect between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. up to 1,000 participants will be meeting in this area. It's going to be at the Harry Walker Parkway South and Davis Drive area," York Regional Police Const. Amy Boudreau told CP24 Thursday morning.
There will be road closures in the area of Leslie Street and Davis Drive until the procession leaves for Toronto.
Police are asking Newmarket residents to avoid the area this morning.
"There's going to be delays in the area. Only local traffic will be facilitated with police. So if you do have to attend the area, if you do work in the area, again, police will be in the area to assist you to reach your destination safely," Boudreau said.
After departing Newmarket, police said the procession is expected to head south on the Don Valley Parkway before heading east on Lake Shore Boulevard East, and then north on Carlaw Avenue.
“This procession will inevitably cause traffic disruption in our city. We’re working with other police services, including the OPP and York Regional Police, to manage traffic and to ensure public safety during this procession,” Toronto police Supt. Scott Baptiste told reporters on Wednesday.
Drivers should expect traffic disruptions along the aforementioned roads from 11 a.m. to noon and from 5 to 6 p.m.
Traffic delays and road closures are also expected in the area of Carlaw and Eastern avenues starting at 11 a.m.
Baptiste said residents in Leslieville can expect increased police presence this afternoon.
“As with any large gathering in our city, TPS will have visible resources in the area to ensure public safety and to minimize disruption and manage traffic issues,” Baptiste said.
People are being advised to check social media for any updates on the procession.
Today’s gathering is expected to finish at approximately 7 p.m.
This weekend, as many as 1,000 Hells Angels members are expected to gather for the club’s national motorcycle run in Whitby.
With files from CP24's Joanna Lavoie
History taught Bank of Canada what happens when it doesn't control high inflation
Canadians are seeing the cost of borrowing rise rapidly as the Bank of Canada takes historic action to slow the soaring of prices, having learned costly lessons from history when central banks let inflation run rampant.
Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has 'mild symptoms'
President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, making him the second U.S. president to get the virus and underscoring the extent to which the virus has infiltrated American society.
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.
Vatican calls artifacts gifts, but Indigenous groups want them back
The Vatican's Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum houses tens of thousands of artifacts and art made by Indigenous people around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens.
Airline workers face insults, physical threats as passenger frustration boils over
From verbal abuse to physical threats and police calls, front-line workers in the airline industry are finding themselves on the receiving end of passenger frustrations over flight delays and lost baggage.
New service aims to match living kidney donors with Canadians in need of life-saving transplants
Canadians in dire need of a kidney now have a chance to directly appeal to potential living donors thanks to a new service that lets them share their photos and life stories in hopes of finding a transplant match.
An endangered red panda cub was just born at the Toronto Zoo
Toronto is now home to a newborn endangered red panda.
Access to contraceptives care unaffordable for rural, marginalized communities, doctor says
The recent attention on abortion rights in the U.S. has put reproductive health care in Canada in the spotlight, highlighting major gaps in the health care policy that should be addressed, including universal access to all contraceptive methods, says one doctor.
How much money does it take to raise a child in Canada?
With inflation skyrocketing in Canada, many couples planning to have children may be wondering if they can still afford to. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares his advice on what to consider when determining whether or not you can afford to raise a child in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Quebec to address complicated COVID-19 situation as hospitalizations increase
Wednesday, Quebec reported 14 new deaths due to COVID-19 and a sharp increase in hospitalizations.
-
Expanded Quebec provincial police cold case squad has yet to solve a murder
The Quebec provincial police announced in 2018 that they were increasing their cold case squad from five officers to nearly 30 in order to tackle hundreds of cases dating back to the 1960s.
-
What to do in and around Montreal this weekend: July 22-24
Looking for some fun things to do in and around Montreal this weekend? We've got you covered.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision east of London
A collision east of London sent a motorcyclist to the hospital with minor injuries after witnesses say it struck the back of a sedan.
-
Teenage girls allegedly vandalize playground with hair dye
Middlesex County OPP responded to a mischief complaint involving two teenage girls who were caught on video allegedly vandalizing a playground in Komoka, Ont.
-
Tornado warnings lifted throughout London region
Environment Canada has lifted a tornado warning for Elgin County Wednesday evening, marking the fourth tornado warning of the day for the region.
Data stolen during 'cyber incidents' at Waterloo Region District School Board
An internal memo sent to staff on Wednesday and verified by CTV News revealed data was stolen in the incident that was first brought to the board’s attention over a week ago.
-
Only 1 out of 65 childcare providers in Waterloo region have signed on to $10-a-day plan
Three weeks after applications opened, only one of 65 eligible childcare providers in Waterloo region has signed on to the provincial rebate program to bring in $10-a-day child-care.
-
Police release photos in Waterloo assault investigation
Waterloo regional police have released photos of people they’re looking to identify in connection to an alleged assault that sent one person to hospital.
BREAKING | COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children under five opening in Ontario next week
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children six months to five years old are set to open across Ontario next week.
-
Netflix's vision for the future of streaming: More expensive or less convenient
Netflix lost roughly a million customers last quarter — the most in the company's 25-year history. But it stopped the bleeding in a nightmarish year, and the company believes that its new long-term initiatives will boost sales and subscribers.
-
Canadians can make a claim following a $29.7M settlement in a class-action lawsuit
Canadians who purchased certain electronics, including DVD and Blu-Ray players, can claim a minimum of $20 after a class-action lawsuit was settled for $29.7 million.
Ottawa gas prices to drop to lowest level since April
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says gas prices will fall four cents a litre in Ottawa on Friday to 174.9 cents per litre.
-
Humid, hazy day ahead, heat warning no longer in effect
Humid, hazy day ahead, heat warning no longer in effect
-
Councillors, mayoral candidates criticize proposed 'strong mayor' powers for Ottawa mayor
Less than 100 days before residents head to the polls to elect a new government, Premier Doug Ford said he is planning to give the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa "veto" powers over proposals made by their respective councils.
Pedestrian struck near downtown Windsor: police
A portion of Wyandotte Street west is closed after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, according to police.
-
BREAKING | COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children under five opening in Ontario next week
COVID-19 vaccine bookings for children six months to five years old are set to open across Ontario next week.
-
Chatham-Kent police asking for the public’s help in theft investigation
Chatham-Kent police are looking for help in a theft investigation.
Woman's body recovered from Lake Simcoe in Georgina
Police divers recovered the body of a 35-year-old woman from Lake Simcoe in Georgina.
-
Midland weeds for the bees
As one of 63 Bee Cities across Canada, volunteers and staff are pulling unwanted plants and planting native plants offering pollinators a chance to do their job.
-
Ontario extends sick leave program until March 2023
Ontario will be extending its temporary paid sick leave program by about eight months as the province continues to battle the spread of COVID-19.
NEW | Halifax police release photo of truck after crash claims life of 17-year-old motorcyclist
Police have released a photo of a truck they believe was involved in a collision that claimed the life of a young motorcyclist in Halifax this week.
-
Airline workers face insults, physical threats as passenger frustration boils over
From verbal abuse to physical threats and police calls, front-line workers in the airline industry are finding themselves on the receiving end of passenger frustrations over flight delays and lost baggage.
-
Criminalize tactics of 'coercive control' of women used by N.S. mass killer: expert
An expert on gender-based violence is urging an inquiry into Nova Scotia's mass shooting to recommend criminalizing isolation and intimidation tactics like those the killer used against women.
Wildfire evacuation order issued for Nordegg area
An evacuation order was issued for Clearwater County Wednesday evening due to a wildfire northwest of Nordegg.
-
Truck driver in deadly Broncos crash granted day parole
The Parole Board of Canada has granted Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, the trucker who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash, day parole for six months.
-
WEATHER | Calgary's 5-day forecast; storm potential entering weekend
Another shot at storms this evening ahead of a calmer weekend.
Sinkhole forces Winnipeg intersection to close
A large sinkhole prompted police to shut down a busy intersection in the northern part of Winnipeg Wednesday night.
-
'It could have ended in disaster': Winnipeg woman told by 911 dispatcher to confront intruder in her home
A Winnipeg woman is sharing her story about calling 911 with the hopes a similar incident doesn't happen to other people.
-
Vatican calls artifacts gifts, but Indigenous groups want them back
The Vatican's Anima Mundi Ethnological Museum houses tens of thousands of artifacts and art made by Indigenous people around the world, much of it sent to Rome by Catholic missionaries for a 1925 exhibition in the Vatican gardens.
B.C. woman with disability alleges discrimination after being forced to deplane over wheelchair size
A young Abbotsford, B.C., woman with disabilities claims she experienced ableism on a recent Air Canada flight.
-
Warming temperatures expected to fuel B.C. wildfire activity this weekend
As temperatures heat up across British Columbia, the wildfire situation is becoming more of a concern.
-
80-year-old nearly scammed out of $16,000; West Vancouver police announce arrest
A man was arrested in West Vancouver this week after an 80-year-old was nearly scammed out of thousands of dollars.
Wildfire evacuation order issued for Nordegg area
An evacuation order was issued for Clearwater County Wednesday evening due to a wildfire northwest of Nordegg.
-
Oversized load hits pedestrian bridge in Fort Saskatchewan causing traffic delays: RCMP
A portion of Highway 15 has been reduced to one lane in Fort Saskatchewan after a pedestrian walkway was hit by an oversized load.
-
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: Sunny and warm today, shower risk late tonight
Sunshine, light wind and an afternoon high in the mid to upper 20s again today.