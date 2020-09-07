A person has reportedly been struck by a train near Toronto’s Weston GO/UP station causing UP Express to suspend service on Monday morning.

According to a tweet from UP Express, there are reports that a person was struck east of the station, located at Lawrence Avenue and Weston Road.

Toronto police say crews have been dispatched to the scene to investigate.

Bus shuttle service is available between Union station and Pearson Airport.

TTC bus service is also available at Weston station and subway service is available from Bloor station.