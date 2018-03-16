

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Metrolinx is increasing UP Express routes starting next month for those trying to catch an early morning flight out of Toronto Pearson International Airport.

Beginning April 7, two additional trips out of Union Station travelling to Pearson airport will be offered at 4:55 a.m. and 5:10 a.m. As of now, the earliest trip between those destinations is 5:30 a.m.

The change will provide passengers with an additional 14 available trips per week.

“Regular, reliable public transit is essential to helping people access the jobs, services and oppourtunities that help to provide a high quality of life,” Minister of Transportation Kathryn McGarry said in a news release issued on Friday.

There will also be additional weekend morning trips and new daily late-night trips for passengers on the Lakeshore West and East line beginning the same day.

A total of 52 new trips will be added per week on the two lines for passengers travelling between Oakville and Toronto on the Lakeshore West line and between Oshawa and Toronto on the Lakeshore East line.

President and CEO of Metrolinx Phil Verster said these new routes come after “customers asked for us to fill in gaps in our schedule.”

“Whether you’re heading home after an evening (at the) Jays, Raptors or Leafs games, or a concert, or the airport for an early morning flight, these new train trips will give you more flexibility when you travel,” Verster said.

Travellers heading onto TTC service from GO Transit or the UP Express are able to pay $1.50 at their transfer point and passengers heading onto GO Transit or the UP Express from TTC service are able to receive a $1.50 discount at their transfer point.