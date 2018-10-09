Unseasonably warm temperatures moving into Toronto after foggy morning
The CN Tower hides behind the clouds during a foggy morning in Toronto on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto
Published Tuesday, October 9, 2018 8:32AM EDT
Dense fog blanketing parts of the GTA will eventually make way for an unseasonably warm and humid Tuesday.
For a second day, a fog advisory remains in effect for areas including Toronto, Hamilton, northern Durham Region, Newmarket, Richmond Hill, Vaughan and Markham.
Environment Canada is warning of low visibility throughout the morning while a “stubbornly slow” warm front moves through the region.
Pearson Airport is advising travellers to confirm their flight times in advance.
A flood of warm air will bring the daytime high in Toronto to 27 C with a humidex of 35.
The unusual October humidity continues through Wednesday, with a high of 26 C likely, feeling more like 33 with humidity.
The city will start to feel a more seasonal by Wednesday evening, when overnight rain cools things down.
Thursday may be rainy – a 30 per cent chance of showers – but will see a high of 19 C.
The thick fog hampered Thanksgiving travel for many on Monday.
All flight activity was suspended at Billy Bishop Airport for several hours due to the heavy fog, with some Porter Airlines flights being diverted while the fog dissipated.
Heavy fog means adjust your driving. Slow down and drive at a speed that suits the conditions.— Peel Regional Police (@PeelPoliceMedia) October 9, 2018
Make sure the full lighting system of your vehicle is turned on.
Use your fog lights if you have them.
Be patient and stay alert. #DriveSafely pic.twitter.com/5paT5HBwiu