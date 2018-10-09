

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Dense fog blanketing parts of the GTA will eventually make way for an unseasonably warm and humid Tuesday.

For a second day, a fog advisory remains in effect for areas including Toronto, Hamilton, northern Durham Region, Newmarket, Richmond Hill, Vaughan and Markham.

Environment Canada is warning of low visibility throughout the morning while a “stubbornly slow” warm front moves through the region.

Pearson Airport is advising travellers to confirm their flight times in advance.

A flood of warm air will bring the daytime high in Toronto to 27 C with a humidex of 35.

The unusual October humidity continues through Wednesday, with a high of 26 C likely, feeling more like 33 with humidity.

The city will start to feel a more seasonal by Wednesday evening, when overnight rain cools things down.

Thursday may be rainy – a 30 per cent chance of showers – but will see a high of 19 C.

The thick fog hampered Thanksgiving travel for many on Monday.

All flight activity was suspended at Billy Bishop Airport for several hours due to the heavy fog, with some Porter Airlines flights being diverted while the fog dissipated.