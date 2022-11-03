'Unprecedented attack': Ontario education workers hold walkout with many schools closed indefinitely
Ontario’s education workers have officially walked off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen’s Park that made a strike illegal.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), which represents 55,000 support workers such as custodians, administrative staff and educational support workers, said they are striking "until further notice," insinuating that the strike will persist next week.
Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce passed anti-strike legislation Thursday to impose a four-year contract on education workers that bars them from striking.
As part of the bill, striking workers could face a daily fine of up to $4,000, while the union could be slapped with a $500,000 fine.
If the maximum penalty is imposed, the daily bill could amount to $220 million per day.
CTV News Toronto has live coverage of the job action below.
1:10 p.m.
Mark Hancock, CUPE's national president, said the union will have legal representation at a hearing this afternoon.
“There was an initial labour board hearing last night. There will be another one at 3:30 p.m. today," he told CTV News Toronto.
“CUPE’s legal counsel will be there to argue for our members’ right to protest the Ford government’s unconstitutional law, which strips workers of their fundamental rights.”
12:54 p.m.
CUPE workers and supporters have set up pickets near MPPs’ offices in Waterloo, Kitchener and Cambridge.
Here's the latest on the situation from CTV News Kitchener.
12:24 p.m.
Lecce elaborated on the next steps for the provincial government as they call on the Ontario Labour Relations Board to officially declare the walkout illegal.
"We brought forward the submission to the internal Labour Relations Board yesterday, frankly, after the passage of the law given that the union confirmed that they're proceeding now with this illegal strike," Lecce told CP24.
"We hope to hear back today or tomorrow potentially, on the findings. In the meantime, we're going to be using all the pressures and frankly, all the levers of the legislation to get kids back to school. We've set out a clear expectation to our school boards to use every power, every authority to open as many schools for as many kids as humanly possible."
12:05 p.m.
Lecce is asking the Ontario Labour Relations Board to declare the strike and the actions of union leaders illegal.
The Ministry of Education says there will be a public hearing livestreamed at 3:30 p.m.
11:45 a.m.
Unifor just announced they are donating $100,000 to help striking CUPE education workers hit by government fines.
"The national union and the ORC will each donate $50,000, for a total of $100,000 to CUPE’s strike support for paying fines imposed because of the strikebreaking Bill 28, the law passed on November 3, 2022, that strips education workers of their Charter-protected right to strike and which imposed an undemocratic contract," the union said in a news release.
11:10 a.m.
Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF/FEESO), which is standing in solidarity with CUPE, issued the following statement in response to the Ford government using the notwithstanding clause to pass anti-strike legislation on Thursday:
10:53 a.m.
Bird said behind the scenes planning at the TDSB has been ongoing in order to quickly transition students into "synchronous" learning, if needed.
"If job action does continue into next week, we will be moving as quickly as we can to synchronous live classroom remote learning, obviously, the fastest we can," he told CP24.
He said there are already plans in place to hand out computers to students who don't have their own at home if job action does continue for an extended period of time.
TDSB updates will come to parents and staff as news develops, Bird says.
10:33 a.m.
More than 100 protests are taking place today, which has led to schools closing across the province. Here are the northeastern Ontario school boards closed, along with the locations of their local picket lines.
10:25 a.m.
Toronto District School Board (TDSB) spokesperson Ryan Bird confirmed to CP24 that schools will be closed on Monday and for the duration of the strike.
10:12 a.m.
The duration of the strike, which will impact how long classrooms are closed, is still unknown. However, Walton is telling parents to have a contingency plan for Monday as they expect to hit the picket line indefinitely until a new deal is reached.
"We want to be back in front of our kids as soon as we can, but we can't go back when you're stripping away our charter rights, when you're stripping away our human rights and on top of that, you are not giving any extra money for services and you're not providing these workers a living wage."
10 a.m.
Laura Walton, president of CUPE's Ontario School Board Council, is standing outside of Lecce's office. She says the minister never truly showed up to the bargaining table.
In response to the looming fines that the Ford government has threatened education workers with for striking — up to $4,000 per day for each individual or a $500,000 per day for the union — Walton said CUPE members are "protected" by the union more than they are by the government.
"But I think the bigger question is, what is this government so afraid of? That they're willing to go to these extraordinary measures to pressure workers to stop fighting for what should be theirs? And I think that's the bigger question more than any other fine, more than any other legislation. What is Doug Ford, what are Stephen Lecce, what are they afraid of?"
9:40 a.m.
CUPE President Fred Hahn shares an emotional response to the strike turnout with CP24:
"I anticipated that there would be a crowd here this morning, but walking up and talking to our members, I am overwhelmed with emotion because I know who these workers are. I know that they are mainly women. I know that their wages are woefully low, $39,000 as an average. I know that most of them are laid off in the summer. And yet, they are willing to stand up and to fight for themselves, to fight for their students and supports and actually, they are fighting for every worker in this province."
9:08 a.m.
"It's definitely overriding the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, right?" one protester told CP24 while holding a pink CUPE sign outside of Queen's Park.
Another chimed in, "Yeah that is exactly right. We'll be loud and proud."
8:45 a.m.
Many education worker supporters are holding signs poking fun at Ford and Lecce. One says, "Beware the Snakes at Queen's Park," while another reads, "Dumb and Dumber."
8:30 a.m.
More than 1,000 supporters have already arrived outside of Queen's Park, just 30 minutes into the strike's official start time.
When one protester was asked why he was there, he told CP24, "To stand up for rights and be able to negotiate our freedom."
Ontario education workers strike in front of Queen's Park on Nov. 4, 2022. (Brian Weatherhead/CTV News Toronto)
8:12 a.m.
In response to CUPE's "illegal" protest, Lecce released the following statement.
“Immediately following proclamation of the Keeping Students in Class Act, we filed a submission to the Ontario Labour Relations Board in response to CUPE’s illegal strike action. Proceedings started last night and will continue today. Nothing matters more right now than getting all students back in the classroom and we will use every tool available to us to do so.”
8 a.m.
The strike has officially begun. At Queen's Park, the main hub where education workers are gathering, many are holding signs of support that say "No Cuts to Education" and "Cuts Hurt Kids."
As early as 6 a.m., organizers started setting up for the day.
7:35 a.m.
#Teachers is trending on Twitter in Canada. Although, teachers are not on strike. It's the education workers, such as custodians, administrative staff and educational support workers, who are participating in a mass walkout today.
#CUPE is also trending, which is the name of the union representing strike members and stands for Canadian Union of Public Employees.
7 a.m.
Already, people are beginning to setup for the day outside of Queen's Park on this dark and foggy morning.
Supporters begin to gather at Queen's Park for an Ontario education worker strike on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022.
6:35 a.m.
Ontario education workers will gather at Queen’s Park for a rally that is anticipated to begin at 8 a.m.
Education workers will also be picketing outside of local MPPs’ offices.
6:20 a.m.
How did we get here? Why is CUPE going on strike in Ontario?
This is a full breakdown of what CUPE is asking for in their negotiations with the Ford government, including what the notwithstanding clause is.
6:15 a.m.
Don't know what to do with your kids today? Here's a list of some fully supervised programs running.
5:30 a.m.
Here is a full list of school boards that will close because of today's mass walkout.
Toronto Top Stories
-
LIVE UPDATES
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE UPDATES | 'Unprecedented attack': Ontario education workers hold walkout with many schools closed indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
A lawyer representing Ottawa residents is challenging "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich's assertion that she was never told to leave when her massive protest was gridlocking the city last winter.
Hockey Canada governance review calls for leadership structure changes
Hockey Canada finds itself at ``a crossroads'' that requires reimagined leadership coupled with more oversight and transparency, a third-party governance review has found.
Twitter layoffs hit Canadian office, involve at least two of the country's top staff
Global layoffs orchestrated by new Twitter owner Elon Musk have hit the company's Canadian office with its two most senior leaders announcing they were part of the cuts.
War fallout, energy scramble and science warnings: What to look out for during COP27 next week
The devastating war in Ukraine, skyrocketing energy and food prices, and growing enmity between the West on the one hand and Russia and China on the other make up some of the discussion points for the COP27 summit, which runs from Nov. 6-18.
Refugee stabs herself with knife in front of federal official amid desperate plea for housing
For thousands of refugees, the chance to come to Canada is a dream, but for far too many who are already here, the situation has grown dangerously desperate.
Health ministers have a ‘golden opportunity’ to fix Canadian health care: CMA
With overburdened health care systems across the country experiencing chaos and the prospect of collapse as the number of flu, COVID-19, and RSV illnesses rise further in the wintry months ahead, the Canadian Medical Association is calling on health ministers to take urgent action.
BREAKING | 3 children, 2 adults injured in crash between school bus, semi west of Edmonton
Three children and two drivers were hurt in a crash involving a school bus and semi truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
Canada sanctions Haitian officials as MPs told gangs are wreaking civil war
Ottawa is sanctioning at least two senior Haitian officials for their alleged support of gangs in the country. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly has announced sanctions in lockstep with the U.S. for allegedly financing gangs and allowing them to wreak havoc in the country.
Montreal
-
Mother, 40, who plunged family vehicle in Laval river dies, police say
The mother who drove her family vehicle into a river a week ago with her two young children on board has died, Laval police say.
-
Montreal police investigating 28 vehicle fires since Wednesday night
The Montreal fire service says 12 vehicles were on fire Friday morning in Lachine in yet another case of suspected arson this week in the city.
-
Teenage boy's cardiac arrest inspires family to donate outdoor defibrillator to Ste-Lazare
The night her then 15-year-old son went into cardiac arrest while playing hockey in a West Island arena almost three years ago will be etched in Rose Bloom's mind forever. It inspired the family to donate an automatic external defibrillator to the town of Ste Lazare.
London
-
Most London area schools closed as education workers begin mass walkout
Education workers in London joined their colleagues across Ontario and officially walked off the job Friday morning.
-
5 people injured, 2 sent to hospital following rollover crash on Elgin Road
Two people were transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a rollover crash Friday morning.
-
OPP seize $120,000 in drugs in South Bruce County
South Bruce County OPP say police seized over $120,000 in drugs after an investigation in Ripley, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Education workers and supporters hit the streets in Waterloo region
Hundred of schools across Ontario are closed Friday as thousands of education workers hit the picket lines despite controversial legislation passed by the Ontario government making the job action illegal.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | 'Unprecedented attack': Ontario education workers hold walkout with many schools closed indefinitely
Ontario's education workers have officially walked off the job despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
These southwestern Ontario schools are closed Friday as CUPE workers strike
Tens of thousands of school support workers walked off the job on Friday despite the provincial government imposing legislation that made a strike illegal.
Northern Ontario
-
Hwy. 144 reopened after crews clean up big spill due to fiery, fatal crash
Highway 144 south of Timmins has reopened after taking crews almost two days to clean up a 'big' spill following a fatal crash involving three commercial vehicles Wednesday night, Ontario Provincial Police says.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | OPP investigating after human remains found in northern Ont.
Provincial police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area of northern Ontario and say they cannot confirm if there is any connection to an ongoing missing person case in the area.
-
Here is where CUPE is picketing in northeastern Ontario
Despite the Ontario government passing legislation Thursday making it illegal to strike, education workers locked in a bitter labour dispute with the province are walking out Friday in protest. Here is where CUPE is picketing.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa Senators confirm NHL club is for sale
The Ottawa Senators confirm the club is for sale, and says the condition of any sale is that it remains in Ottawa.
-
Dozens of Ottawa schools closed today as CUPE education workers begin 'political protest'
Two Ottawa school boards have closed schools to in-person learning today, as thousands of early childhood educators, librarians, custodians and other education workers walk off the job to back demands for a new contract.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' leader challenged over assertion the protest was never told to leave
A lawyer representing Ottawa residents is challenging "Freedom Convoy" organizer Tamara Lich's assertion that she was never told to leave when her massive protest was gridlocking the city last winter.
Windsor
-
Several Windsor-Essex schools closed as education workers hold mass walk out
Several schools across Windsor-Essex are closed Friday as Ontario education workers walk off the job.
-
Windsor police officers, 911 operators receive commendation for harrowing rescue
Officers with the Windsor Police Service as well as several 9-1-1 operators are being commended for their role in locating and rescuing a women allegedly being held against her will in a house on the city’s west side.
-
Missing 45-year-old Kingsville man sought by OPP
Essex County OPP are asking for the public’s help after the disappearance of a 45-year-old man in Kingsville.
Barrie
-
OPP releases stunning video showing SUV striking crash test dummy on bike
In a stunning video by the provincial province in Orillia, officers conduct a mock training exercise to show the devastating results when a vehicle collides with a cyclist on the road.
-
Police bust four men accused in massive break-in spree
Nearly 200 charges were laid against four men in a Southern Ontario crime spree.
-
$110,000 worth of Muskoka chairs swiped in Muskoka Lakes: OPP
Muskoka chairs were taken from an address on Henshaw Lake Road in Muskoka Lakes on Halloween.
Atlantic
-
'It just can’t be left to happen that way again': Families affected by N.S. shooting call for action, better supports
Over several days in September, the Mass Casualty Commission held a series of closed door consultations with family members and others affected by the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, American family member of victims lost faith in Mounties
U.S. citizen Jennifer Zahl Bruland says the murders of her father and stepmother in Nova Scotia's mass shooting led her to stop believing in the quality of Canada's national police force.
-
RCMP diverted attention from errors made during mass shooting investigation: lawsuit
The spouse of the Nova Scotia mass shooter says she was charged with supplying ammunition to the killer because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from mistakes made during their investigation.
Calgary
-
Rally draws hundreds as Coutts blockade suspects appear in Lethbridge court
As three men charged in connection with the Coutts border blockade appeared in court Friday, the Lethbridge Police Service warned the public about a large rally outside the courthouse for the event.
-
Alberta farmers had a good year in the field, but the cost of doing business is rising
Many Alberta farms enjoyed some of their best harvests this year – the province says on average, yields were about 10 per cent higher than the five-year average and prices are also up.
-
Start of ski season arrives in Banff, nears in Calgary and throughout the Rockies
Itching to ski or snowboard? Here's a list of the tentative opening days for ski resorts in-and-around Calgary, Banff and throughout the Rockies in Alberta and B.C.
Winnipeg
-
Four facing second-degree murder charges after man found dead under truck
Four people are facing second-degree murder charges after a man was found dead under a truck last month in Winnipeg.
-
Heavy snow, strong winds coming to parts of Manitoba this weekend
Some Manitobans are going to receive a wallop of winter weather this weekend
-
Winnipeg man last seen over a week ago
The Winnipeg Police Service is concerned for the well-being of a man who has been missing for over a week.
Vancouver
-
Atmospheric river triggers rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver
Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver. Localized flooding will be a risk on Friday as an atmospheric river brings heavy rain and strong winds to parts of the South Coast.
-
Sentencing expected for B.C. Mountie convicted of sex offences involving minors
The B.C. RCMP officer who was found guilty of sexual offences involving minors earlier this year is expected to learn his fate Friday morning.
-
Man hospitalized after Delta shooting that appears gang-related, police say
A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Delta, B.C., late Thursday night that investigators believe was related to the Lower Mainland's bloody gang conflict.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 children, 2 adults injured in crash between school bus, semi west of Edmonton
Three children and two drivers were hurt in a crash involving a school bus and semi truck in Spruce Grove, west of Edmonton, Friday morning.
-
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
-
Alberta Halloween candy package 'presumptive positive' for fentanyl: RCMP
Mounties in Alberta have requested urgent lab tests after a package of Sour Patch Kids handed out on Halloween returned a 'presumptive positive test' for fentanyl.