

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





An investigation is underway after an abandoned car was found mostly submerged in the waters near a public boat launch at Bluffer’s Park early Tuesday morning.

Toronto Fire says that the vehicle was located underwater with its headlights still on at around 3:50 a.m.

They say that it was about 85 per cent submerged at the time it was located.

Crews searched the vehicle but determined that there were no occupants inside.

A Toronto police tow truck was then dispatched to the scene and the vehicle was ultimately pulled from the water shortly before 6 a.m.

It is unclear how the vehicle ended up in the water in the first place.

The vehicle is registered to an address in Scarborough and was found with its keys still in its ignition, sources tell CP24.

Police are conducting an investigation.