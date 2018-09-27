Ontario expects to open 500 to 1,000 private pot shops next April, as the province loosens its restrictions over who can become a licensed cannabis retailer and where pot can be smoked.

Sweeping changes to cannabis laws were introduced on Thursday in the Legislature. The bill defines how the new Progressive Conservative government intends to roll out the sale of pot on Oct. 17, when it will be officially legalized in the country.

The Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS), which will be the primary wholesaler and exclusive online retailer, will start taking orders on that day.

Officials in the Ministry of the Attorney General say customers won’t need to open an online account and the OCS will not share or use personal information for any other purposes.

Exactly what will be sold and how it will be delivered has yet to be announced.

Here’s a look at some of what you can expect under the new framework:

Where it can be used

In a stunning U-turn for cannabis users, the province is now telling them they can light up almost anywhere they choose.

The tough restrictions proposed by the previous Liberal government, which would have limited the use of cannabis to a private residence, will be lifted.

This will see marijuana treated almost exactly like cigarettes are in the province.

“Mirroring the Smoke Free Ontario Act is the best way to do this,” Finance Minister Vic Fedeli said.

Fedeli emphasized that smoking pot in vehicles and boats will still be banned, and that cannabis use will be restricted to places where cigarette smoking is permitted.

Fedeli believes behaviours will “evolve” over time and that “common sense and decency” will eventually prevail.

Licensed retailers

An unlimited number of licences for private pot shops will be handed out and enforced by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, as per the new legislative changes. This means the province will have to add more staff to focus on and manage cannabis.

Government officials say anyone who has operated an illegal dispensary or has a criminal conviction related to marijuana will still be able to apply for a licence, but will be subjected to a thorough background check.

Licences for retail shops, officials say, will only be handed out after a 15-day community consultation process and will require applicants to post notices online and on storefront windows.

There will also be a judicial review process, allowing communities to appeal a licence once it’s been granted.

But in a blow to major cannabis producers, the province will now limit them to a single store, located at their production facility.

The retail stores will be barred from franchising their brands. Any companies that have affiliations with producers could be limited to a single store, as well.

Municipalities

Towns and cities across the province have until Jan. 22 to opt out and prevent any private pot retailer from opening in their community.

But, the province warns, they stand to lose out on any future cannabis revenue as well.

The Ford government is setting aside $40 million over two years to help communities deal with the costs of legal cannabis.

Municipalities are being promised at least two payments before April of “at least $10,000,” while a portion of the funding would be reserved for “unforeseen circumstances,” according to the legislation.

Municipalities that choose to opt in, will be first in line for funding and will also be get their hands on a piece of the profits from the federal excise tax on cannabis.

The province is promising to give 50 per cent of the excise tax surplus to municipalities that opt in, as long as Ontario gets more than $100 million in the first two years.

Officials with the Ministry of Finance also say they’re trying to avoid a concentration of cannabis retailers within some municipalities, although they haven’t revealed what that cap would be.

Liberal framework scrapped

The new legislation does away with the previous Liberal government’s plan for government-operated sales. The Liberals had proposed opening 150 retail stores and online operations to sell marijuana. The PCs estimate not opening the stores will save $150 million.

The government did not indicate how much it would cost to license and regulate shops under the new model.

Bill C-45, the federal government’s legislation to legalize pot, passed in the House of Commons in June. The laws pertaining to the sale and usage of marijuana have been left to each province to manage.

With files from The Canadian Press