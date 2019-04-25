Unlicensed masseur charged with sexual assault of client at Brampton spa
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 25, 2019 8:48PM EDT
BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Police say an unlicensed masseur has been charged with sexual assault.
Peel Regional Police say that last month, a 48-year-old woman went for a massage at a health and wellness spa in Brampton, Ont.
They say that during the massage, she was allegedly sexually assaulted.
Investigators say a 62-year-old man who was "acting as a masseur" was arrested last week.
They say he was not a licensed massage therapist, but may have practised as a masseur in other cities.
Police are asking anyone with information that could help their investigation to come forward.