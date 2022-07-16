Union Station locked down after man critically injured in downtown shooting

Union Station is being locked down following a shooting that has left one person with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say.

At around 7:50 p.m., Toronto police said they were responding to a shooting in the area of York Street and Bremner Boulevard in the Entertainment District.

Police said they subsequently located one man with life-threatening injuries.

Paramedics are also responding to the scene, but said that they have not transported anyone.

Police have not provided any suspect information so far.

The lockdown of the busy station comes as throngs of people have poured into the city’s downtown core for a number of events.

Subway service has been suspended between Osgoode and Bloor-Yonge Stations on Line 1, the TTC said. It is not clear how long the suspension will last.

SHOOTING COMES AS TORONTO MARKS 10 YEARS SINCE DANZIG

The city’s latest shooting comes as Toronto marks the 10-year anniversary of the Danzig Street shooting, which saw two people fatally gunned down and dozens of others injured after shooting erupted between rival gangs at a block party on July 16, 2012.

Shayanne Charles, 14, and Joshua Yasay, 17, died in the incident, one of Toronto’s worst ever mass shootings.

The deadly shooting also became a symbol of the city’s ongoing struggle to curb gun violence.

Earlier in the day, the city said that the Toronto sign will be dimmed Saturday night “to commemorate the 2012 Danzig Tragedy, the lives lost and for those who continue to be affected by gun violence in Toronto.”