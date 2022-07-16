Union Station locked down after man critically injured in downtown shooting

Union Station locked down after man critically injured in downtown shooting

Police respond to a shooting near York Street and Bremner Boulevard Saturday July 16, 2022. (Simon Sheehan /CP24) Police respond to a shooting near York Street and Bremner Boulevard Saturday July 16, 2022. (Simon Sheehan /CP24)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Wildfire rages in France; fire pilot killed in Portugal

Strong winds and hot, dry weather frustrated French firefighters' efforts Saturday to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region for a fifth straight day, one of several wildfires scorching Europe this week.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton