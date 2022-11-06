Union says calling strike illegal would undermine bargaining rights, labour laws
A hearing to determine the legality of a walkout by 55,000 Ontario education workers continues Sunday morning, after the provincial labour relations board heard heated arguments from both sides for more than 16 hours on Saturday.
A lawyer for the Canadian Union of Public Employees told the board that if it complies with a government request to declare the strike illegal, it would send a message that labour laws and collective bargaining rights no longer exist.
The Progressive Conservative government included the notwithstanding clause in its education-worker legislation that banned strikes and imposed a four-year contract on union members, saying it intends to use the clause to guard against constitutional challenges.
Thousands of workers, including education assistants, custodians and librarians, walked off the job on Friday in protest, and CUPE has indicated the strike could go on indefinitely.
Citing case law, CUPE lawyer Steven Barrett argued Ontario used the clause to address labour issues in an unprecedented and inappropriate way.
Government lawyer Ferina Murji countered the labour board risks undermining the province's own labour laws if it fails to declare the walkout illegal.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Interest rates vs. inflation rates: How the G7 countries compare to Canada
With inflation rates at multi-decade highs, central banks in G7 nations have been rushing to raise interest rates. But a CTVNews.ca analysis shows the intentional hikes may not be doing much to bring down stubbornly high inflation rates to pre-pandemic levels.
Canadian Armed Forces now allowing permanent residents to enlist amid low recruitment
The Canadian Armed Forces announced on Friday that permanent residents will now be allowed to enlist, as the military struggles with low recruitment levels.
WestJet announces system-wide outage causing delays, 1 cancellation
WestJet announced on Saturday evening that a system-wide outage is causing a 'number of delays,' and has led to one cancelled flight.
U.S. Ambassador Cohen on the upcoming midterms, Trump's possible re-election campaign, and the Emergencies Act
Ahead of the upcoming midterm election in the United States, David Cohen, the U.S. ambassador to Canada, sat down with CTV's Question Period to discuss the state of democracy in Canada and the United States, and what he's watching for on Tuesday. Cohen also delved into the prospect of former president Donald Trump running for re-election, as well as his thoughts on the trucker protest and the Canadian government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead Saturday at his home in Southern California. He was 34.
Here's what you need to know about the federal government's boosted GST credit payments
The federal government's boosted GST credits have gone out on Friday, and eligible Canadians can expect to see the money in their bank accounts or mailboxes in the coming days if they haven't already. CTVNews.ca explains what you need to know about the enhanced payments.
Calling Ontario education strike illegal would undermine bargaining rights: Union
Ontario's labour relations board would send a message that labour laws and collective bargaining rights no longer exist if it complies with a government request to declare a strike by provincial education workers illegal, a union lawyer argued Saturday.
'We are so overwhelmed': Children's hospitals across Canada stretched as RSV cases, flu-like illnesses spike
Children's hospitals across Canada are struggling to handle a surge of young patients with viral infections, including RSV, in what pediatric health-care workers are calling their version of 2020.
W5 Investigates | Secretly recorded footage exposes conditions at Ontario's roadside zoos
In the summer of 2022, advocacy group Animal Justice secretly documented conditions at so-called "roadside zoos" across Ontario. Saturday at 7 p.m., watch CTV W5's investigation into what happens at facilities with little oversight and regulation.
Montreal
-
'You’ve humiliated me': Video shows Montreal police officers wrongly detain Black man, misplace key to handcuffs
The Montreal police service (SPVM) said it has opened an administrative investigation after officers were filmed detaining a Black man suspected of stealing his own vehicle and then being unable to release him because they misplaced the key to the handcuffs.
-
19-year-old fatally stabbed in Montreal's 33rd homicide of 2022
A 19-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning in Montreal's Outremont borough. Police (SPVM) say it's the 33rd homicide of the year.
-
Montreal honour for urologist postponed after condemnation from Iran diaspora
A Montreal-based urology organization has postponed plans to honour a Tehran physician who has been accused of spreading COVID-19 disinformation and upholding the Iranian regime's sexist attitudes.
London
-
Saturday weather boasts shorts and short sleeves on London, Ont. golf courses
The calendar might read early November, but that did not stop Londoners from hitting the golf green or bike trails and making the most of Saturday’s unseasonably warm weather.
-
Stolen pickup erupts in flames after crash, nearby homes evacuated
It was a busy Saturday morning for first responders in Huron County after a report of a car crash involving a stolen truck that burst into flames prompted the evacuation of several nearby homes.
-
Special weather statement in effect for London, Ont. region
Saturday morning started off with a gorgeous sunrise, but now it’s time to batten down the hatches as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the London region, forecasting strong winds and the risk of isolated power outages.
Kitchener
-
Demonstrators in Stratford and Fergus on second day of education workers strike
Day two of education worker rallies across Ontario saw demonstrators out in the communities of Stratford and Fergus.
-
Daylight saving time: When do clocks go back in Ontario?
Daylight saving time will end and clocks will go back in Ontario this weekend.
-
'It's Christmas starting Nov. 1': A Very Merry Market Craft Show sets up shop in Waterloo
It may still be early November, but one festive event isn't wasting any time.
Northern Ontario
-
Deer hunters in northern Ontario fined $11k for illegal hunt
Two men are facing $11,000 in fines for illegally hunting an antlerless deer in 2020 near Fort Frances and trespassing to retrieve it.
-
Interest rate hikes not taming high inflation rates across the G7 so far
With inflation rates at multi-decade highs, central banks in G7 nations have been rushing to raise interest rates. But a CTVNews.ca analysis shows the intentional hikes may not be doing much to bring down stubbornly high inflation rates to pre-pandemic levels.
-
Timmins police chief walks the beat downtown
Timmins Police Chief Dan Foy and his senior level officers have taken to 'walking the beat' in the city's downtown. They are visiting the various alleyways, looking for people who may need help and they're dropping in on business owners to learn more about their concerns.
Ottawa
-
What you need to know about today's Canada Army Run in Ottawa
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Canada Army Run will see runners participate in the 5 km and 10 km races this morning.
-
Plans for Ottawa, eastern Ontario school boards this week as education workers' strike continues
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the plans for school boards in Ottawa and eastern Ontario as the education workers continue a "political protest" this week.
-
Devastating fire destroys popular Manotick gingerbread shop
Flames tore through The Gingerbread Man on Tighe Street early Friday morning. The walls inside the 20-year-old shop now covered in soot and the kitchen destroyed.
Windsor
-
Lakeshore residents startled by active investigation in quiet neighbourhood
People who live in the area of Brooks Street and Ivy Road were jolted awake by first responders Friday. “I looked out and thought ‘Holy geez,’” resident Leonard Ferrari told CTV News Windsor Friday. “It's about six cop cars [and an] ambulance.”
-
40th Annual Easter Seals Telethon raises more than $200K
The 40th Annual Easter Seals Telethon kicked off Saturday morning in Windsor.
-
Windsor, Ont. region under special weather statement
As Windsor basks in summer-like temperatures, it’s also time to batten down the hatches as Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Saturday, forecasting strong winds and the risk of isolated power outages.
Barrie
-
Late-night crash kills lone driver north of Huntsville
One man is dead following a single-vehicle rollover collision north of Huntsville Friday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Local boards announce indefinite school closures as CUPE hits the picket lines
School boards across the region are working on contingency plans for next week as the labour dispute between CUPE and the province persists, with one local board saying schools would remain closed indefinitely.
-
Barrie police lay charges in child pornography investigation
Police arrested two men in separate instances following searches of several addresses in Simcoe County and Tay Township as part of an ongoing child pornography investigation.
Atlantic
-
Diesel prices jump in all three Maritime provinces, topping $3 a litre in New Brunswick
Drivers in all three Maritime provinces will be paying more for diesel after prices were adjusted Saturday morning.
-
RCMP searching for N.S. man wanted on provincewide warrant since 2018
Police in the Halifax area are asking the public for help in locating a 35-year-old man wanted on an outstanding provincewide arrest warrant.
-
Police investigating after Halifax resident wakes up to find thief in home stealing items: HRP
Halifax Regional Police is investigating a break-and-enter that happened in a residence in the city early Saturday morning.
Calgary
-
Vehicles in the ditch as bad weather forces closure of QE2 near Olds
Part of Highway 2 was closed Saturday afternoon due to hazardous driving conditions.
-
'Prepared for everything': Ski safety, training top of mind as Alberta begins ski season
As the ski season begins in Alberta, safety and training are top of mind for local organizations and ski hills.
-
WestJet announces system-wide outage causing delays, 1 cancellation
WestJet announced on Saturday evening that a system-wide outage is causing a 'number of delays,' and has led to one cancelled flight.
Winnipeg
-
Exchange District homicide sets new record for Winnipeg
Winnipeg police are investigating the city's 45th homicide of the year, which breaks the record previously set in 2019.
-
'It's been pretty tough': Winnipeg music store closing after decades in business
After decades in business, one of the city's largest music stores is playing its final song.
-
Hellebuyck stops all 30 shots he faces as Jets blank Blackhawks 4-0
Connor Hellebuyck stopped all 30 shots he faced as the Winnipeg Jets blanked the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Wind storm wreaks havoc in Metro Vancouver, sending trees crashing down into homes and cars
Power has been restored for more than 80 per cent of BC Hydro customers after Friday’s extreme wind storm, the utility says – but crews will be working into the night to repair the "extensive damage."
-
Snowfall warning in effect for Metro Vancouver
A snowfall warning has been issued for Metro Vancouver, with flakes forecast to start falling Saturday night at higher elevations.
-
Couple's claim for $299K in damages due to noisy neighbours dismissed by B.C. tribunal
A couple who said they had to sell their condo because of noisy upstairs neighbours has had their claim for $299,000 in damages dismissed by B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal.
Edmonton
-
Ice District skating rink opens for the season
Ice District Plaza's public skating rink officially opened Saturday, with some Edmontonians saying the attraction will help make downtown even more of an entertainment destination.
-
Police respond to Oliver area for incident
A Saturday night incident in downtown Edmonton is under police investigation.
-
Tres Carnales Taqueria flunks AHS inspection for 'significant' pest infestation
A popular downtown destination for tacos and housemade guacamole failed a recent Alberta Health Services inspection after a pest infestation was uncovered.