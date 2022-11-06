Union says about 2,200 GO Transit workers to strike as of Monday morning
Commuters across much of southern Ontario may find themselves scrambling for alternative means of transport after the union representing 2,200 GO Transit employees announced members would be walking off the job as of Monday morning.
The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1587 issued a statement on Sunday saying it was unable to secure a new contract with Metrolinx, the operator of the regional transport service covering much of the Greater Toronto and Golden Horseshoe areas.
The strike, which will involve bus operators, station attendants and other employees, is set to get underway at 12:01 a.m. on Monday. Metrolinx has previously indicated that bus service will be suspended if a strike takes place, though trains will remain in service.
ATU Local 1587 president Rob Cormier said bargaining talks broke down over safety concerns related to hiring contract workers from outside companies.
“Negotiations have failed because Metrolinx failed to come to the table with a reasonable offer to address any of our key issues,” he said in the union statement. “Protections against contracting out are imperative to ensure that experienced workers are on the job running GO Transit safely and efficiently. Without these protections, Metrolinx can contract to outside companies which will hire inexperienced workers in precarious, non-union positions.”
Metrolinx did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the looming job action. Anne Marie Aikins, the company's head of media and public relations, has previously encouraged customers to plan ahead, prepare extra time for commutes and stay informed on strike developments through GO Transit's website and social media accounts.
ATU has said negotiations with Metrolinx began in April and members have been working without a contract since June 1. It said 81 per cent of members voted against a contract offer put forward by the company, a move Aikins has previously described as disappointing.
The strike comes three days after thousands of Ontario education workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees walked off the job indefinitely. ATU has said it supports those workers.
