

The Canadian Press





OAKVILLE, Ont. - The head of the local union at Ford Motor Co.'s Oakville, Ont. plant says the company will cut 185 jobs in September with possibly more to come next January.

Dave Thomas, president of Unifor Local 707, says in a message to members that the company is easing production at the plant due to costs and slowing sales.

He says the shift restrictions coming in August, which includes cutting five units per hour from the production line among other schedule changes, will lead to the 185 permanent job cuts in September.

The cuts come as the Canadian auto market has seen 16 months of consecutive sales declines and the industry contends with a sharp drop in sales in China and slowing sales in the United States.

The crossover and SUV type vehicles produced at the Oakville plant, including the Ford Edge, Ford Flex, Lincoln MKX and Lincoln MKT, have however fared much better than passenger cars.

Ford, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment, employs about 4,600 people at the Oakville plant.