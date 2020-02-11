TORONTO -- Twenty homes in North York have been evacuated due to “explosive levels of gas in the storm sewer system,” according to Toronto Fire Services.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Jim Baird Mews and Judy Sgro Avenue, south of Sheppard Avenue West, sometime before 10 a.m. after receiving a report of a gas leak underground.

Toronto police said that no injuries were reported, but that 20 townhomes within a four block radius of the leak were evacuated.

TTC buses have been brought in to shelter residents.

Toronto Fire Services said that five trucks are attending the scene.

This is a developing news story. More to come.