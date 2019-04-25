

Katherine DeClerq, CTV news Toronto





Two underground explosions caused some power outages in the city’s east end on Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the area of Pape Avenue and Gerrard Street around 1:50 p.m. after it was reported that a manhole cover in the middle of an intersection had been blown off.

Toronto Fire said that crews reported light smoke coming from the manhole when they arrived on scene.

A second explosion was reported at the location, Toronto Fire said.

No injuries were reported in connection with either incident.

Toronto Hydro said there was a cable fault underground and about 600 customers were impacted by a brief power outage.

Police said that homes nearby may have sustained some damage, however the severity of the damage is not known.

Streetcars in the area have been shut down and roads have been closed to traffic.