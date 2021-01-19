TORONTO -- An undercover police officer says he first heard a Toronto-area constable might be selling steroids about a month after he started investigating the man.

The undercover officer, who cannot be identified under a publication ban, testified earlier this week he was assigned to look into Const. Richard Senior in June 2018.

Back before a virtual court today, he says a supervisor mentioned the possible involvement of steroids in late July

The undercover officer says he was arranging to work out with Senior on a regular basis to "continue to build rapport" and started making inquiries about steroids.

At the same time, the undercover officer says he began to engage in "suspicious behaviour" to suggest he also may be involved in criminal activity.

Senior, a veteran of the York Regional Police, has pleaded not guilty to 14 charges, including breach of trust and trafficking cocaine and steroids, in connection with a corruption investigation.

He was arrested in October 2018 and initially charged with 30 offences, but the remaining 16 charges were withdrawn as the trial began.

Prosecutors allege Senior planned to rob a fictitious drug warehouse after hearing about it from a second undercover officer posing as an informant, and offered to sell the drugs to two men he knew.

They also allege he sold steroids to the undercover officer who is currently testifying and another officer; stole money he was given to pay informants; and inappropriately accessed a police database and disclosed confidential information.

