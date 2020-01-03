TORONTO -- The winner of a Lotto 6/49 Super Draw has two weeks to claim their $10,000 prize.

Players have a year to claim their prizes after a winning ticket is drawn. According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming (OLG) Corporation, one winner is cutting the deadline a little close.

The ticket was pulled during a Jan. 19, 2019 draw and was sold in North York, the OLG said.

“The owner(s) of this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Prize Centre at 20 Dundas Street West in Toronto before 6 p.m. on Monday, January 20, 2020,” the corporation said in a statement issued Friday.

The OLG Prize Centre is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is also open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

As of Friday, there were 23 unclaimed lotto prizes set to expire in Ontario. The OLG says that every year, about 99 per cent of prize money is given out to winners.

Anyone who thinks they may be the winner can check the OLG website or call the support entre at 1-800-387-0098.