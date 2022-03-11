Uber to roll out temporary fuel surcharge amid record gas prices

FILE - An Uber driver is seen in Vancouver, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck FILE - An Uber driver is seen in Vancouver, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton