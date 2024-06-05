Uber says it can’t fill the ‘massive gap’ in transit service if TTC workers go on strike
Ride-sharing and taxi companies say they are putting plans in place to prepare for what could be a massive influx in customers later this week if thousands of TTC employees walk off the job on Friday.
TTC spokesperson Stuart Green previously stated that negotiations are expected to go “down to the wire” between the city and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 113, the union representing TTC operators, collectors, maintenance workers, station staff, and other frontline TTC staff.
The union, which represents more than 11,000 TTC employees, has said workers will strike on Friday if a tentative agreement hasn’t been reached by Thursday night.
In anticipation of a strike, which would bring the city’s subway system, streetcars, and buses to a grinding halt, taxi and ride-sharing companies say they are bracing for a huge uptick in demand.
In a statement to CP24 on Wednesday, Uber called public transit a “critical part of the transportation mix” and urged both sides to reach a deal in order to avoid “the widespread disruption a strike would bring.”
“It is not reasonable to expect Uber to fill in the massive gap left by a transit strike,” the company’s statement read.
Uber said in the event of labour action, the company plans to offer incentives to drivers to increase the availability of trips, and will recommend riders try the “group ride” feature to increase carpool trips.
Uber said when the City of Vancouver experienced a transit strike in January, additional incentives for drivers led to a 70 per cent boost in the number of active drivers during a one-hour period during rush hour one morning.
The company said while surge pricing will still be in effect, they plan to put a “cap” on surge fares.
“Surge is a multiplier on the fare. If there is a strike, we would put a cap on the multiplier,” Uber said.
“It’s a multiplier because every trip request is different. Pricing is dependent on many factors including how far the trip is, the time it takes to get there, traffic, the product selected, how many drivers were on the road at that exact time in that area, and how many riders were requesting trips at that exact time, etc.”
'We will do our best'
Beck Taxi told CP24 on Wednesday that it will be operating at “full capacity” in the event of a transit strike on Friday.
“We will try our best to maintain service levels but we won’t be able to guarantee wait times,” a spokesperson told CP24.
They noted that while the city has given the company “the ability to surcharge,” it has “committed to not using that practice.”
“We will do our best to support TTC users as we see ourselves as complimentary to a healthy transit system and will be there when things are interrupted as we always are,” the statement continued.
The union has promised that Wheel-Trans service will continue even if workers walk off the job on Friday.
“We recognize the importance of the Wheel-Trans service to riders who are dependent on this important transportation service to get to and from their needs, including medical care, and therefore as an act of good faith, our members will continue to operate full Wheel-Trans services in the event of a strike/lockout,” a written statement from the union read.
ATU Local 113 President Marvin Alfred said earlier this week while the two sides remain at the bargaining table, not enough progress has been made to “avoid a strike.”
Green told CP24 Tuesday that the TTC will communicate any new information with members of the public as soon as possible.
Commuters look for alternatives
Speaking to CP24 on Wednesday morning, some commuters said they would have no choice but to rely on an Uber driver or a taxi in order to get to work if TTC employees go on strike.
Some said they would try to take a GO train or the UP Express, which would also be a more costly option.
Others simply said they couldn't get to their jobs if there is a full TTC shutdown.
“I wouldn’t be able to go to work,” one woman said when asked about the impact on her family. “We would lose a lot of money.”
CP24 has reached out to Metrolinx to see what contingency plans are in place if TTC workers strike on Friday but has not yet received a response from the provincial transit agency.
With files from CP24's Courtney Heels
BREAKING Bank of Canada cuts key rate for first time in more than 4 years
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday that it’s cutting its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent.
WATCH LIVE Boeing launches NASA astronauts for the first time after years of delays
Boeing launched astronauts for the first time Wednesday, belatedly joining SpaceX as a second taxi service for NASA.
Has Canada experienced a Trump bump in immigration from the U.S.?
While a growing number of Americans may be considering moving north to Canada to escape Donald Trump, an immigration lawyer says few will actually qualify to live and work here.
Amanda Knox re-convicted of slander in Italy for accusing innocent man in roommate's 2007 murder
An Italian court reconvicted Amanda Knox of slander Wednesday, quashing her hope of removing a legal stain against her that has persisted long after her exoneration in the brutal 2007 murder of her British roommate while the two were exchange students in Italy.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Pierre Poilievre proves to be a quick study when it comes to damage control
It was Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre’s birthday on Monday, but he could've probably done without the package that one of his more obscure backbenchers dropped on his doorstep, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
The largest geomagnetic storm in 20 years set off displays of the auroras recently, and another show is expected
If you've managed to catch a glimpse of the auroras this spring, you may be wondering what they have to do with the sun, and why they seem to be happening more than usual lately.
Pet dog named Peanut must be returned after breakup, B.C. tribunal rules
The co-owner of a dog named Peanut has been ordered to return the pet to their ex after a custody dispute was heard by B.C.'s small claims tribunal.
Man sentenced to 40 years to life for killing mother after argument over video game volume
A New Hampshire man has been sentenced to 40 years to life in prison for fatally stabbing his mother after the two had argued about the volume on the video games he was playing.
Newfoundland is being sieged by heavy fog, and travellers are paying the price
A thick and heavy fog has been laying siege to the skies over St. John’s, and drawing a heavy toll from some airplane passengers who’ve seen their travel plans pummelled with no end in sight.
