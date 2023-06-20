Uber rolls out accounts for teens in Ontario

Uber Canada is launching a feature that will soon allow teenagers in Ontario to request rides.

In a release issued Tuesday, the ride-sharing company said the new accounts, which will be available in Ontario and Nova Scotia starting Wednesday, will allow teens to use the service while their parents monitor them in real-time.

“Teen accounts are designed for families on the go with safety features built into the experience for parents/guardians, teenage riders, and drivers,” Uber Canada said.

“When a teen requests a trip, parents/guardians will be notified, can watch the trip right in their Uber app, and contact their teen or the driver."

Parents and/or guardians must enable the account in order for teens to use it, the company said. Additional safety features “to help make sure your teen is getting in the right car” include audio recording, live trip tracking, and PIN Verification.

“Only highly rated, experienced drivers will be able to receive requests for trips with teens, and drivers can always choose to stop receiving these trip requests,” the release said.

Drivers will be notified that their passenger is a teen before they are picked up, the company said and can opt out of picking up minors at any time. They will not be able to change the drop-off location for trips taken by teens.

Michael van Hemmen, general manager of mobility at Uber Canada, said teens’ busy schedules are at the heart of this expansion.

“Teenagers are always on the move whether it’s after school sports, mall trips with friends, interviews for their first jobs, music lessons or more,” he said, adding that the new service will "help parents manage the many activities of their teenagers.”

Uber accounts for teenagers were first launched in Innisfil, Ont. in 2017. The program was then piloted in Calgary in 2022, and rolled out in Western Canada and Quebec in May, they company said.

Teen Uber accounts will only be able to be used for rides, not Uber Eats.