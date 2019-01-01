

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





An on-duty Uber driver was one of 22 people charged with impaired driving in York region between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, according to police.

On Dec. 31, officers responded to a call by a concerned citizen reporting a possible impaired driver on Main Street in the town of Whitchurch-Stouffville.

The driver pulled into a parking lot on Hoover Park Drive and was stopped by police.

Officers later learned that the suspect was an on-duty Uber driver who was going to pick someone up at the time.

Whitchurch-Stouffville resident Dennis Romanin, 55, has been charged with impaired operation of a vehicle and driving with a blood-alcohol concentration of more than 0.08.

In a news release issued Tuesday, York Regional Police said that officers laid 1,650 charges for impaired-related driving offences in 2018. Twenty-two people were charged with impaired-related offences between Dec. 24, 2018 and Jan. 1, 2019.

In another Christmas Eve incident, police responded to reports of a vehicle crashing into a house. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the driver inside the vehicle. The driver appeared to be asleep in the car, which was still running.

The driver was taken to the hospital after a breath sample reading of more than five times the legal limit, which is considered a “potential medical emergency,” police said.

A suspect police have identified as 29-year-old Artem Kulikov of Vaughan has been charged with impaired operation of a vehicle and driving with a blood-alcohol concentration of more than 0.08 in connection with the incident.

York Regional Police have provided a list of all 22 drivers charged with impaired-related driving offences over the holidays.