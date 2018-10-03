

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Oshawa early this morning.

The crash occurred near Taunton Road West and Thornton Road North.

Reports from the scene suggest that an Uber driver was heading westbound on Taunton Road West when they collided with a Honda, which was stopped at a traffic light.

The driver of the Honda was found without vital signs at the scene and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

According to police, speed and alcohol may have been factors in the crash.

The driver of the Uber, who is believed to be in his 30s, is currently in custody and Durham Regional Police’s Major Collision Bureau is investigating the crash.