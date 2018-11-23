

CTV News Toronto





An arrest has been made after four women reported being sexually assaulted by an Uber driver in Toronto and Etobicoke over a 10-month period.

The first alleged incident happened back on Dec. 17, 2017.

A 31-year-old woman told Toronto police that she had been out with friends in the Blue Jay Way and King Street West area and, by around 2 a.m., decided to order an Uber ride home.

Instead of being picked up by her assigned driver, police say got into the vehicle of another Uber driver.

It’s alleged she was then driven away to an unknown area and sexually assaulted.

Four months later, on April 18, 2018, police say a similar incident occurred in the Bloor Street West and Madison Avenue area.

A 19-year-old woman told police she too was out with friends when she ordered an Uber at around 2 a.m.

She was ultimately picked up by an Uber driver, but not the one assigned to her.

Police say she was then driven to a “secluded area” and was sexually assaulted. The victim fought back, police said, and was eventually able to escape her attacker.

Then, in July, a 36-year-old woman told police that she had was sitting near a restaurant at around 2:40 a.m. when she was approached by a man in a car who offered her a ride.

Police say the woman accepted the ride, and was driven from the area of Lake Shore Road East and Hurontario Street to a parking lot. It’s alleged the driver sexually assaulted her before she was able to escape.

Three months later, police were alerted to a fourth similar incident.

A 35-year-old woman told police that she was waiting in a designated taxi area near Polson and Cherry streets at around 2 a.m. on Oct. 13 when a man, who was parked nearby, drove up to her and told her he was an Uber driver.

Police say the man “offered to help her” and she was subsequently driven past her destination and sexually assaulted.

At some point, the woman told police she tried to jump out of the car but was locked inside.

“She was eventually able to make good her escape,” police wrote in a news release.

On Friday, police announced an arrest in the series of incidents.

A suspect identified as 38-year-old Senol Komec, of Vaughan, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault and four counts of forcible confinement.

He appeared in court on Oct. 18, 2018.

Anyone with information about the investigation is being asked to call Toronto police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.