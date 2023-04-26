Uber driver allegedly sexually assaults passenger in Vaughan, Ont., gives himself 5-star rating: police

Police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while working as an Uber driver, then used her phone to give himself a tip and five-star rating.

Early morning Sunday, April 23, York police say, the Uber driver was in his white 2021 Toyota Corolla when he picked up the 26-year-old victim in the area of Yonge Street and Eglinton Road and took her to Vaughan.

On the way, officers say he pulled into a parking lot in the area of Rutherford and Weston roads in Vaughan and allegedly sexually assaulted his passenger.

Police say the suspect grabbed the victim’s phone to end the trip, and gave himself a high review and tip before giving her phone back.

The suspect gave the woman her phone back, before she got out of the car and he drove away. The victim "was not physically harmed," police say.

Following an investigation, police are searching for Vikram Lather, 53, of Brampton, in connection with the incident. He is facing one count of sexual assault and fraud under $5,000.

Police believe there are other victims, and encourage them to reach out and speak with investigtors.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).