U-Haul driver flees from Scarborough traffic stop, hits vehicle and police cruiser: TPS

A 27-year-old man is facing a dozen charges after allegedly striking a police cruiser and another vehicle while driving away from officers in Scarborough Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police said they were in the area of Kingston Road and St. Clair Avenue East at around 2:30 p.m. to conduct a traffic stop.

When officers attempted to pull over a vehicle, which police told CTV News Toronto was a U-Haul truck, for a traffic violation, the driver fled and subsequently collided with a vehicle near Kingston Road and Guildwood Parkway.

No one was injured in that collision, police said.

The driver allegedly continued to flee and later struck a police vehicle in the area of Cumber Avenue and Tivoli Court, about two kilometres from the first collision.

Police said there were two officers in the cruiser, and they sustained minor injuries.

A short time later, police located the driver and arrested him. The suspect has been identified as Peter Brady of no fixed address.

He has been charged with four counts of driving while driving prohibited, two counts of leaving the accident scene/failing to give name, one count of failing to stop for police, and obstructing a peace officer.

Police said Brady is also facing four fraud-related charges, including two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and one count of impersonation to obtain property interest.

In Wednesday evening’s news release, there was no mention of the circumstances that led to the fraud charges. When asked for details about their investigation, a police spokesperson said she did not have information other than what was in the release.

Brady is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning. Police said the Special Investigations Unit has not invoked its mandate at this time.

They ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.