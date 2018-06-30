Peel Regional Police are searching for two young girls who are believed to be somewhere in downtown Toronto.

Somaica Smith, 12, and Tiana Shaw, 13, both hail from Mississauga and a believed to be in the company of one another, police say. They were last seen at an address in the Key Court area of Mississauga at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Somaica Smith is described as black, about five-foot-four, with a skinny build and braids with red hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with pink tights.

Tiana Shaw is described as black, about five-foot-five with a skinny build and black hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a white top and black shorts.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the girls are asked to contact Peel Regional Police.