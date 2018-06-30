

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Peel Regional Police are searching for two young girls who are believed to be somewhere in downtown Toronto.

Somaica Smith, 12, and Tiana Shaw, 13, both hail from Mississauga and a believed to be in the company of one another, police say. They were last seen at an address in the Key Court area of Mississauga at around 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Somaica Smith is described as black, about five-foot-four, with a skinny build and braids with red hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt with pink tights.

Tiana Shaw is described as black, about five-foot-five with a skinny build and black hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a white top and black shorts.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the girls are asked to contact Peel Regional Police.