TORONTO – A nine-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were found dead inside a Brampton, Ont. home late Wednesday night.

Emergency crews were called to a residence on Hiberton Crescent, located in the area of Sandalwood Parkway West and Creditview Road, shortly before 11 p.m. for a medical assistance call that came from inside the home.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers said they located the two young boys. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

“In this particular case, I think it’s going to touch a lot of people in the fact that we have two young boys who are deceased and I think even as police officers, this isn’t something that we enjoy doing but we have a job to do and that’s what we are doing today,” Const. Heather Cannon told reporters at the scene on Thursday morning.

“That’s why we want to figure out what happened and who is responsible.”

Few details have been released in the investigation thus far, but several police cruisers and forensic officers were seen canvassing the area collecting evidence on Thursday morning.

The cause of death for the young boys has not been released by officials.

“It’s still early on with that so our investigators are still investigating and canvassing and speaking with people, but as far as the actual cause of death, we are not speaking to that at this point,” Cannon said.

“It’s hard during an investigation like this – there are things that we won’t be speaking to just to maintain the integrity of the investigation.”

Investigators have not announced any arrests in the case, but said they are speaking with the occupants of the home.

“As far as the relationship to the boys and those who were in the house, we are not speaking to that at this point because it’s early on and we are trying to maintain the integrity of the investigation,” Cannon added.

The constable said, to her knowledge, that no weapons have been recovered.

Peel Police Investigating 24th and 25th Homicides of 2019 - https://t.co/3o8fmTlNUh — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 7, 2019

No threat to public safety, police say

When asked if there was any possible threat to public safety, Cannon said no, noting that this is believed to be an “isolated incident.”

An update in the case is expected to be made by investigators later in the day on Thursday as they continue to ask for those with additional information to come forward and speak with officials.

“The actual circumstances of what transpired here is what they are investigating at this point,” Cannon said.

“Investigators are going to be canvassing the area and just looking for anybody that may have information that they can provide to our homicide bureau or if they wish to remain anonymous they can contact Crime Stoppers.”

Neighbours say boys lived with mother and father

Speaking with CP24 on Thursday morning, a neighbour said the two young boys lived in the home with their mother and father.

“They were quiet, they were respectful,” the neighbour said. “There really isn’t any trouble-makers on this street.”

The woman added that many children under the age of 12 live in the neighbourhood.

Another neighbour told CP24 that she would see the boys playing out on the street from time to time.

“Just tragic,” she said. “It hits very close to home.”