Two workers taken to hospital after carbon monoxide call at home in North York

Two people have been taken to hospital with critical injuries after emergency crews responded to reports of a carbon monoxide poisoning at a home undergoing renovations in North York.

Toronto police said they were called to a home on Norwin Street, in the area of Hilda and Drewry avenues, at around 7:10 p.m.

Two male workers were found at the home with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Toronto Fire said they responded to a call about carbon monoxide poisoning at the home. They said they rescued two people and transferred them to the care of paramedics, who transported them to hospital.

Yellow police tape could be seen around the home Tuesday night, along with emergency vehicles.

The Ministry of Labour did not immediately return requests for information about the incident.