

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two workers have been rescued from an excavation trench in North York after becoming trapped on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:40 p.m. near the area of Shawfield Crescent and Underhill Drive.

Toronto Fire Platoon Chief Stefan Cloer said that two male workers were in a five-foot trench working to excavate the area for drainage when the ground caved in on them.

Toronto Fire Services said that one of the men was trapped up to his chest and the other to his hips. Both victims were breathing and alert when emergency crews arrived.

Cloer said that by 4:20 p.m., the worker who was trapped up to his chest had been removed. He has been transported to Sunnybrook Hospital.

The second worker was removed from the trench shortly after 5 p.m. His condition is not known.

At the height of the incident, the scene was attended by 40 firefighters, three ambulance crews as well as a police presence.

The Ministry of Labour has been notified.