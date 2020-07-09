TORONTO -- Two women suffered serious injuries following a pedestrian-involved collision in Mississauga this morning, Peel paramedics say.

The collision occurred near Torbram and Rena roads shortly before 9 a.m.

Paramedics say they believe two female pedestrians were struck by a vehicle in the area.

The women, who are conscious and in stable condition, are being transported to a Toronto trauma centre for treatment.

The victims are believed to be in their 20s but paramedics could not provide an exact age.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are still under investigation.