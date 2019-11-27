THOROLD, ONT. -- Police say they've arrested two women in the Niagara Region after a man's body was found in an advanced state of decomposition.

Investigators say they responded on Sunday to reports of a dead man at an address in Thorold, Ont., where they found a man who had been dead for a prolonged period of time.

They say two 46-year-old women are facing a charge of neglecting duties to a dead body.

Const. Phil Gavin said the charge is placed against people who don't follow certain expectations around dead bodies, such as reporting the incident.

He said police will have a better idea of how long the body was in the home after an autopsy is completed Wednesday.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2019.