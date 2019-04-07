

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Two winning tickets were sold - one in British Columbia and the other in the Prairies - for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.

Each ticket is worth $2.5 million.

Meanwhile, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on April 10 will once again be approximately $5 million.