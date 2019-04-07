Two winning tickets for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown in Toronto in a recent photo. (The Canadian Press/Richard Plume)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, April 7, 2019 6:21AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 7, 2019 7:18AM EDT
TORONTO - Two winning tickets were sold - one in British Columbia and the other in the Prairies - for the $5 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
Each ticket is worth $2.5 million.
Meanwhile, the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Quebec.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on April 10 will once again be approximately $5 million.