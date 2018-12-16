Two winning tickets for Saturday night's $16M Lotto 649 jackpot
Lotto 649 tickets are shown here in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Plume, File
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 16, 2018 6:26AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 16, 2018 9:28AM EST
TORONTO -- There were two winning tickets for the $16 million jackpot in Saturday night's Lotto 649 draw.
One was sold in Ontario, the other in the Prairies, and each is worth just over $7.9 million.
The draw's guaranteed $1 million prize was claimed by a ticket holder in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Dec. 19 will be approximately $5 million.