

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash on Highway 401 in Milton.

The incident occurred at around 1:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway near Trafalgar Road.

According to reports from the scene, a minivan ran into the back of a flatbed tractor-trailer in a construction zone.

One male and one female were reportedly extricated from the van by firefighters and transported to Hamilton General Hospital in serious condition.

Westbound Highway 401 was closed between Trafalgar Road and James Snow Parkway for several hours but all lanes have since reopened.