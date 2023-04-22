Two-vehicle crash in Scarborough sends man to hospital with life-threatening injuries

A man is in hospital with critical injuries after colliding with the driver of another vehicle early Saturday morning in Scarborough.

The crash happened shortly before 2:30 a.m. in the Agincourt South-Malvern West area, on Midland Avenue, just north of Highway 401.

In a news release, Toronto police said the driver of a 2015 Honda CRV was travelling northbound on Midland Avenue approaching Goodland Gate, just north of a signalized intersection at Emblem Court. They said at the same time, a motorist operating a 2021 Chevrolet pickup truck was travelling westbound on Goodland Gate approaching Midland Avenue.

The collision happened at the intersection on Midland Avenue and Emblem Court, they said.

Investigators said the driver of the Honda CRV suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital.

All lanes of Midland were closed at Emblem Court, but have since reopened.

Traffic Services is investigating.

Residents, businesses and drivers who may have security or dash camera footage of the area or incident is asked contact police at 416-808-1900, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.