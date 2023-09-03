Two-vehicle collision in Caledon leaves one person dead

OPP are on the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 10 in Caledon. (X/OPP) OPP are on the scene of a fatal collision on Highway 10 in Caledon. (X/OPP)

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton