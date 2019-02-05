

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two males have been transported to the hospital after a daylight shooting in Hamilton Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the incident occurred in the area of Barton Street and Balmoral Avenue North.

Two males were located with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Investigators are warning residents to avoid the area as there is “a heavy police presence.”

No suspect descriptions have been released.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.