

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





The Toronto Overdose Prevention Society will donate $20,000 to two supervised injection facilities that had their provincial funding cut off last month.

In March, the provincial government announced that it would fund 15 supervised injection facilities, including six in Toronto.

The province, however, opted not to fund facilities at six other sites. Those sites included the St. Stephen’s Community House on Augusta Avenue and Street Health Community Nursing on Dundas Street East.

Though both sites received an exemption from Health Canada to continue operating, their fate has been up in the air due to the abrupt loss in funding.

In a news release issued on Thursday, the Toronto Overdose Prevention Society said that it is allocating $20,000 in community donations to each facility in the hopes that the money will allow them to “continue providing life-saving overdose prevention services in their communities.”

“The community has been giving generously to us to support life-saving overdose prevention and response and while it’s the responsibility of the government to fund these essential health services, we are stepping up to help since the government clearly doesn’t care that people will die if these services are closed,” Sarah Ovens of the Toronto Overdose Prevention Society said in the release.

In addition to the cessation of funding to the supervised injections sites at Stephen’s Community House and Street Health Community Nursing, the province has said that it is continuing to review a city-run site at the Toronto Public Health building on Victoria Street.