TORONTO -- A Toronto police officer is facing an additional charge and a second officer has been arrested in connection with a 2019 incident where a man was allegedly assaulted after he refused to leave a bus.

According to police, officers were called to the area of Markham and Ellesmere roads after receiving reports of a man who refused to leave a TTC bus.

The man was arrested and charged, police said.

Police say the man later filed a complaint alleging the officers used “unnecessary and excessive force.”

As a result of a Toronto Police Service Professional Standards investigation , Detective Christopher Hutching, who has 24 years of experience with the police force, was charged with assault in connection with the incident.

On Wednesday, police laid an additional charge of attempting to obstruct justice.

A second police officer was also taken into custody on Wednesday. Detective Jason Tanoye has been charged with assault and attempting to obstruct justice in connection with the complaint.

Tanoye has served with the Toronto Police Service for 14 years.

Both officers have been suspended with pay as per the Police Services Act and are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 26.