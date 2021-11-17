TORONTO -- A new survey has found that about one-third of the parents of younger school-aged children in Toronto are unsure about whether they will get their little ones vaccinated against COVID-19, underscoring the work that the city still has left to do on the file.

The survey of 43,000 parents of children aged five to 11 found that 66 per cent of them are either certain or somewhat likely to get their child vaccinated once Health Canada approves the vaccine for use in the age group, something that is expected to happen within the next week or two.

The results, however, could point to an uphill climb as the city works to get 90 per cent of all eligible residents vaccinated.

Currently 85 per cent of Torontonians 12 and up are fully vaccinated and more than 88 per cent have received at least one dose. Those numbers will presumably drop once the approximately 200,000 children in Toronto who are between the ages of five and 11 become eligible.

“I think the 66 per cent actually represents quite a solid start and it is not dissimilar to that which we saw for adult vaccination,” Toronto’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa told reporters during a briefing on Wednesday. “Over the course of the adult vaccination campaign we saw that with continued efforts and with the actual proof in the pudding as it were of actually seeing the vaccination get rolled out and seeing the benefits of the vaccine there was a reduced hesitancy. I suspect that we may see the same thing here as we will apply all the lessons we've learned over the course of the entire vaccination campaign to this latest aspect of the campaign, the five to 11 year old vaccination effort.”

Toronto Public Health distributed the survey to the parents of all children aged five to 11 earlier this month and used the results to help shape its vaccine rollout for the age group.

De Villa said that the city will initially focus on 30 priority neighbourhoods, holding approximately 230 clinics in more than 390 schools over a three to four week period.

But she said that children will also be able to get vaccinated at more than 450- participating pharmacies and dozens of fixed-site clinics, including the five city-run immunization clinics.

“We have 30 Priority neighborhoods for which there will be enhanced resources based on the data indicating the need for those increased resources. That being said, there will be school-based clinics in neighborhoods across the city from the outset,” de Villa said. “”This is not, by any means, a restricted campaign. We are absolutely committed along with all of our partners to making sure that vaccine is as readily available as quickly as possible to five to 11 year olds once that vaccine is approved and available for use.”