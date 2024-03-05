Two teens struck and killed by UP Express train in Toronto

The two people fatally struck by a UP Express train Monday evening were a 16-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl, Toronto police confirmed Tuesday, though it's still not clear why they were on the tracks.

"That's part of the investigation and we won't be speaking to that at all at this point," Insp. Keri Fernandes told reporters in an update Tuesday morning.

However she said the train was packed with over 200 passengers at the time and police are appealing to anyone with information about what happened to come forward.