

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Two teenagers are facing numerous charges in connection with a string of violent robberies targetting TTC customers who use a popular bus route in northeast Scarborough.

Police allege that two male suspects followed their victims as they got off a Finch Avenue bus and headed towards a residential neighbourhood.

The victims were then assaulted and robbed of their personal items, police say. According to investigators, one of the victims was stabbed.

On Friday night, police stopped a vehicle whose occupants were believed to be involved in the robberies.

One of the suspects fled the area. Police say that while officers were pursuing the suspect, he allegedly discarded a loaded semi-automatic Colt pistol.

Officers also discovered an 11-inch serrated machete inside the stopped vehicle.

Two 16-year-old boys from Toronto were taken into custody in connection with the incident. One of the teens is facing more than a dozen charges, including assault with a weapon, robbery with a weapon, possession of cocaine and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The other teen has been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor-vehicle and failing to comply with a recognizance.

Neither suspect can be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-4200 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.