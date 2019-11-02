Two teens charged after string of violent robberies targetting TTC customers in Scarborough
Police say a pistol was seized following the arrest of two teens wanted in connection with a string of "violent" robberies in Scarborough. (Toronto Police Service handout)
Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto
Two teenagers are facing numerous charges in connection with a string of violent robberies targetting TTC customers who use a popular bus route in northeast Scarborough.
Police allege that two male suspects followed their victims as they got off a Finch Avenue bus and headed towards a residential neighbourhood.
The victims were then assaulted and robbed of their personal items, police say. According to investigators, one of the victims was stabbed.
On Friday night, police stopped a vehicle whose occupants were believed to be involved in the robberies.
One of the suspects fled the area. Police say that while officers were pursuing the suspect, he allegedly discarded a loaded semi-automatic Colt pistol.
Officers also discovered an 11-inch serrated machete inside the stopped vehicle.
Two 16-year-old boys from Toronto were taken into custody in connection with the incident. One of the teens is facing more than a dozen charges, including assault with a weapon, robbery with a weapon, possession of cocaine and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
The other teen has been charged with robbery, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor-vehicle and failing to comply with a recognizance.
Neither suspect can be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Investigators believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone with information to contact police at 416-808-4200 or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.