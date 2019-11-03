Two teens charged after string of GTA robberies where victims were tied up
Peel Regional Police badge. (The Canadian Press Images/Francis Vachon)
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Two 16-year-olds are in custody following three recent store robberies in which victims were tied up.
Peel police say the robberies occurred over a week in late October.
They say masked suspects entered electronics stores in Mississauga, Aurora and Brampton.
The intruders zip-tied employees' or customers' hands, stole items, then fled in a stolen vehicle.
In one case, a customer was hurt in an altercation.
Police say the youths were arrested in Toronto last week and face robbery and other charges.
