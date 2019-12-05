TORONTO -- Police charged two teenagers Thursday after an overnight armed robbery at a parking lot at York University.

The incident happened on Nov. 28 when a man was ambushed at a parking lot, in the Keele Street and Steeles Avenue West area, and his belongings were forcibly stolen from him, police said.

The victim had parked his car at a secure lot at the university around 3 a.m. Police allege he was soon followed by two suspects who had been waiting nearby.

As the victim neared one of the university’s buildings, he was ambushed and put into a headlock, police say.

The suspects allegedly pressed a handgun into his stomach and demanded that he turn over his belongings.

The victim handed over his phone, car keys, cash and other belongings before the suspects allegedly tried to steal his car.

Unable to drive manual, they allegedly stole items from inside the car and fled on foot. Police said a semi-automatic pistol was recovered.

A 15-year-old boy faces more than a dozen charges, including forcible confinement, robbery with a firearm and two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The second suspect, a 17-year-old, faces ten charges, which also include forcible confinement, robbery with a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3104 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS.