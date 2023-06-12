Two teenage girls arrested after attempted carjacking at knifepoint in Toronto's west end

Toronto police have arrested two teenage girls in connection with an attempted knifepoint carjacking in the city’s west end on Friday.

On the evening of June 9, officers responded to a robbery call in the Dundas Street West and Scarlett Road area.

It’s reported that two girls had ordered a rideshare service and were being dropped off when one of the girls got out of the vehicle and threatened the driver with a knife while demanding they hand over the car keys.

“After a brief struggle, the driver received a small cut but was able to flee with the keys,” police said in a press release.

“The two girls fled empty-handed.”

Upon arrival, police located and arrested the two girls. Investigators say the knife used also was recovered during the arrest.

The two girls, ages 16 and 15, both of Toronto, have each been charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, and disguise with intent. Neither can be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The accused were both scheduled to appear in a Toronto court for a bail hearing on Saturday.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 416-808-7350, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.