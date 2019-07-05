

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Peel police have released surveillance camera images of two suspects who broke into multiple convenience stores and dental officers in Brampton last month.

The break-and-enters occurred in the area of both Dufay Road near Sandalwood Parkway and Mississauga Road and Sidford Road near Creditview Road and Bovaird Drive.

Investigators believe the suspects are targeting convenience stores and dental offices and are using two bicycles to get around – one a BMX-style bike with red rims and the other a smaller mountain bike.

It is not clear what they have taken from the businesses.

The first suspect is described as a white male with a medium build. He has been seen wearing black hoodies, a grey hat, grey shoes and has covered his face with a bandana. Police say that the one of the hoodies worn by the suspect read “Mechanic hourly rate” on the back.

The second suspect is described as a white female with a slim build. She was last seen wearing black tights and black low-cut shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (905) 453–2121, ext. 2233.