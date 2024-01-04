Two suspects sought in knifepoint robbery at Richmond Hill pharmacy

Police are searching for two suspects involved in an alleged knifepoint robbery at a Richmond Hill pharmacy earlier this week.

On Jan.4 at approximately 3:30 p.m., two masked suspects, one of whom was armed with a kitchen knife, entered a pharmacy located in the area of Elgin Mills Road East and Redstone Road and demanded cash, police said in a news release.

The suspects filled a bag with narcotics and cash and left the store, police said, adding that one of the suspects slapped an employee across the face.

Police said the suspects were seen leaving the scene in a light-coloured sedan.

Both suspects are described by police as Black males with slim builds who were both wearing dark-coloured clothing, black masks, and white gloves at the time of the alleged robbery. One of the suspects may be as young as 14 years old, police said.

No images of the alleged suspects were released by police.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 6630 or Crime Stoppers.