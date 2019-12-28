TORONTO -- Police are looking for two suspects after a woman was sexually assaulted on a pathway in Brampton Thursday.

Peel Regional Police said that a woman was assaulted in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Steeles Avenue West at around 9:30 p.m.

Two male suspects allegedly approached the victim as she walked on a nearby pathway, and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The suspects are described by police as male adults, black and were about five-foot-eight to five-foot-ten in height.

They had a medium build, and wore dark-coloured clothing, police said.

Police said they are advising the public to be aware of their surroundings when walking or travelling alone at night.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact police at (905)-453-2121, ext. 3460.