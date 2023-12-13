TORONTO
Toronto

    • Two suspects sought after two guns stolen from downtown Toronto storage locker

    Two suspects wanted in a break-and-enter investigation in downtown Toronto. (TPS) Two suspects wanted in a break-and-enter investigation in downtown Toronto. (TPS)

    Two guns were among the items stolen from a storage locker in downtown Toronto earlier this week, and police are now searching for two suspects wanted in the break-in.

    Police said a man entered an underground parking garage of a building in the area of Bay Street and Wellesley Street West between Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 and gained entry into a storage locker.

    He was seen entering and leaving the property several times, and at one point, a second man joined him.

    “During that time frame, a number of items were taken from the storage locker, including two firearms,” police allege. The firearms stolen were a Winchester Model 94 Carbine 30-30 Lever Action and a Remington Pump Action .22 Calibre.

    Police have released images of the two suspects in the case. The first one was last seen wearing blue jeans, dark shoes, a red and black Roots varsity jacket with the number “98” on the left arm and a Canadian Olympics logo, and a black vest. Police said during the first time he entered the underground parking garage, he had on a black jacket.

    The second suspect was last seen wearing dark pants, dark boots, a dark toque, a camouflage jacket, and carrying a bright red backpack with yellow cartoon characters on it.

    Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Montreal

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Atlantic

    Calgary

    Winnipeg

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News