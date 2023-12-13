Two suspects sought after two guns stolen from downtown Toronto storage locker

Two guns were among the items stolen from a storage locker in downtown Toronto earlier this week, and police are now searching for two suspects wanted in the break-in.

Police said a man entered an underground parking garage of a building in the area of Bay Street and Wellesley Street West between Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 and gained entry into a storage locker.

He was seen entering and leaving the property several times, and at one point, a second man joined him.

“During that time frame, a number of items were taken from the storage locker, including two firearms,” police allege. The firearms stolen were a Winchester Model 94 Carbine 30-30 Lever Action and a Remington Pump Action .22 Calibre.

Police have released images of the two suspects in the case. The first one was last seen wearing blue jeans, dark shoes, a red and black Roots varsity jacket with the number “98” on the left arm and a Canadian Olympics logo, and a black vest. Police said during the first time he entered the underground parking garage, he had on a black jacket.

The second suspect was last seen wearing dark pants, dark boots, a dark toque, a camouflage jacket, and carrying a bright red backpack with yellow cartoon characters on it.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.