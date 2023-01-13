Two suspects in murder of Markham woman arrested in Montreal

Shichao Dong and Lina Rong are seen in these undated photographs provided by police. Shichao Dong and Lina Rong are seen in these undated photographs provided by police.

Toronto Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Rifts in Russian military command seen amid Ukraine fighting

As Russian troops wage a ferocious house-to-house fight for control of strongholds in eastern Ukraine, a parallel battle is unfolding in the top echelons of military power in Moscow, with President Vladimir Putin reshuffling his top generals while rival camps try to win his favour.

Montreal

London

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Windsor

Barrie

Atlantic

Calgary

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Edmonton