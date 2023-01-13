Two suspects in murder of Markham woman arrested in Montreal

Two people wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Markham last month have been arrested in Montreal, police say.

The victim, who has never been publicly identified, was found deceased inside an inside an apartment on Buchanan Drive, near Highway 7 and Warden Avenue at around 8 p.m., on Dec. 4.

Police have not released a cause of death but had previously classified the incident as a homicide.

Canada-wide arrest warrants were issued for 38-year-old Shichao Dong and 35-year-old Lina Rong on Dec. 14, with police warning that both suspects should be considered “armed and dangerous”

In a news release issued on Friday, York Regional Police said that both suspects were located and arrested by members of the Montreal Police Service on Jan. 6 and have since been returned to York Region.

Both have been charged with first-degree murder, police say.